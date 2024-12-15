“GMA3” Guest List: Teyonah Parrris, Boyd Holbrook and More to Appear Week of December 16th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 16th-20th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 16th-20th

  • Monday, December 16
    • Boyd Holbrook (A Complete Unknown)
    • Will Reeve interviews FINNEAS
    • Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)
  • Tuesday, December 17
    • Teyonah Parris (No Good Deed)
    • Chef Melanie Shurka (Favorite Hanukkah dishes; Kubeh Restaurant)
    • Mike Ruiz and Sergi Constance (2025 “Mutts and Muscles” calendar)
  • Wednesday, December 18
    • Alexis Christoforous (Bitcoin and crypto craze)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King)
  • Thursday, December 19
    • Editor-in-Chief Grace Bastidas shares this year’s Family Travel Awards (Parents magazine)
    • Better Call Brian: Brian Buckmire (Answering viewer questions)
    • Monica McNutt previews the Spurs vs. Knicks basketball game on Christmas Day
  • Friday, December 20
    • Faith Friday: Rabbi Matthew Gewirtz (Temple B’nai Jeshurun)
    • Report on the reindeers of the Sami Nation at the North Pole
    • Performance by Clay Aiken (“Christmas Bells Are Ringing”)

