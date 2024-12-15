GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 16th-20th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 16th-20th
- Monday, December 16
- Boyd Holbrook (A Complete Unknown)
- Will Reeve interviews FINNEAS
- Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)
- Tuesday, December 17
- Teyonah Parris (No Good Deed)
- Chef Melanie Shurka (Favorite Hanukkah dishes; Kubeh Restaurant)
- Mike Ruiz and Sergi Constance (2025 “Mutts and Muscles” calendar)
- Wednesday, December 18
- Alexis Christoforous (Bitcoin and crypto craze)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King)
- Thursday, December 19
- Editor-in-Chief Grace Bastidas shares this year’s Family Travel Awards (Parents magazine)
- Better Call Brian: Brian Buckmire (Answering viewer questions)
- Monica McNutt previews the Spurs vs. Knicks basketball game on Christmas Day
- Friday, December 20
- Faith Friday: Rabbi Matthew Gewirtz (Temple B’nai Jeshurun)
- Report on the reindeers of the Sami Nation at the North Pole
- Performance by Clay Aiken (“Christmas Bells Are Ringing”)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.