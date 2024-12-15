GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 16th-20th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 16th-20th

Monday, December 16 Boyd Holbrook ( A Complete Unknown ) Will Reeve interviews FINNEAS Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)

Tuesday, December 17 Teyonah Parris ( No Good Deed ) Chef Melanie Shurka (Favorite Hanukkah dishes; Kubeh Restaurant) Mike Ruiz and Sergi Constance (2025 “Mutts and Muscles” calendar)

Wednesday, December 18 Alexis Christoforous (Bitcoin and crypto craze) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Aaron Pierre ( Mufasa: The Lion King )

Thursday, December 19 Editor-in-Chief Grace Bastidas shares this year’s Family Travel Awards (Parents magazine) Better Call Brian: Brian Buckmire (Answering viewer questions) Monica McNutt previews the Spurs vs. Knicks basketball game on Christmas Day

Friday, December 20 Faith Friday: Rabbi Matthew Gewirtz (Temple B’nai Jeshurun) Report on the reindeers of the Sami Nation at the North Pole Performance by Clay Aiken (“Christmas Bells Are Ringing”)



