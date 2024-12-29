GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 30th-January 3rd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 30th-January 3rd
- Monday, December 30 – Celebrity Books and Predictions
- Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (All the Smoke)
- Uzo Aduba (The Road Is Good: How a Mother’s Strength Became a Daughter’s Purpose)
- Eve (Who’s That Girl?)
- Venus Williams (Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome)
- Matthew McConaughey (Greenlights)
- Tuesday, December 31 – Favorite Segments
- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Jonathan Haidt (The Anxious Generation)
- Ike Ejoichi reports on confederate statue removals around the country
- Dr. Darien Sutton talks with two identical twin brothers who married identical twin sisters and the surprising twist of how their children are related
- Devin Dwyer reports on the future of meat and the new FDA-approved lab-grown meat
- Chef Nick DiGiovanni makes blueberry and brie grilled cheese (Knife Drop)
- Wednesday, January 1 – Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame
- Interviews with Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame:
- Dionne Warwick
- Peter Frampton
- Robert “Kool” Bell
- James “J.T” Taylor
- Q-Tip
- Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Daniel Lubetzky (Shark Tank)
- Interviews with Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame:
- Thursday, January 2 – Holiday Leftovers Cooking Competition
- Chefs Rocco DiSpirito (Everyday Delicious), Frances Tariga (Tadhana NYC restaurant) and Tatiana Rosana (The Envoy hotel) compete for a panel of judges
- Chef Marcus Samuelsson (Hav & Mar restaurant), Michelle Buteau and Master P judge the competition
- Friday, January 3 – GMA3’s Favorite Recipes
- Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Italian American Forever)
- Chef Caroline Choe (shares a favorite Korean dish)
- Chef Frances Tariga (Tadhana NYC restaurant)
- Caroline Manzo (Food & Other Things I Love)
- Chef Danny Lee (Recipe for rosé tteokbokki)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.