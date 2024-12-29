"GMA3" also looks back at some of their favorite segments from 2024 featuring Chefs, Celebrities, and Civilians

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 30th-January 3rd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 30th-January 3rd

Monday, December 30 – Celebrity Books and Predictions Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson ( All the Smoke ) Uzo Aduba ( The Road Is Good: How a Mother’s Strength Became a Daughter’s Purpose ) Eve ( Who’s That Girl? ) Venus Williams ( Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome ) Matthew McConaughey ( Greenlights )

Tuesday, December 31 – Favorite Segments Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Jonathan Haidt ( The Anxious Generation ) Ike Ejoichi reports on confederate statue removals around the country Dr. Darien Sutton talks with two identical twin brothers who married identical twin sisters and the surprising twist of how their children are related Devin Dwyer reports on the future of meat and the new FDA-approved lab-grown meat Chef Nick DiGiovanni makes blueberry and brie grilled cheese ( Knife Drop )

Wednesday, January 1 – Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame Interviews with Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame: Dionne Warwick Peter Frampton Robert “Kool” Bell James “J.T” Taylor Q-Tip Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Daniel Lubetzky ( Shark Tank )

Thursday, January 2 – Holiday Leftovers Cooking Competition Chefs Rocco DiSpirito ( Everyday Delicious ), Frances Tariga (Tadhana NYC restaurant) and Tatiana Rosana (The Envoy hotel) compete for a panel of judges Chef Marcus Samuelsson (Hav & Mar restaurant), Michelle Buteau and Master P judge the competition

Friday, January 3 – GMA3’s Favorite Recipes Chef Alex Guarnaschelli ( Italian American Forever ) Chef Caroline Choe (shares a favorite Korean dish) Chef Frances Tariga (Tadhana NYC restaurant) Caroline Manzo ( Food & Other Things I Love ) Chef Danny Lee (Recipe for rosé tteokbokki)



