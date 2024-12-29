“GMA3” Guest List: Uzo Aduba, Venus Williams and More to Appear Week of December 30th

"GMA3" also looks back at some of their favorite segments from 2024 featuring Chefs, Celebrities, and Civilians
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 30th-January 3rd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 30th-January 3rd

  • Monday, December 30 – Celebrity Books and Predictions
    • Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (All the Smoke)
    • Uzo Aduba (The Road Is Good: How a Mother’s Strength Became a Daughter’s Purpose)
    • Eve (Who’s That Girl?)
    • Venus Williams (Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome)
    • Matthew McConaughey (Greenlights)
  • Tuesday, December 31 – Favorite Segments
    • Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Jonathan Haidt (The Anxious Generation)
    • Ike Ejoichi reports on confederate statue removals around the country
    • Dr. Darien Sutton talks with two identical twin brothers who married identical twin sisters and the surprising twist of how their children are related
    • Devin Dwyer reports on the future of meat and the new FDA-approved lab-grown meat
    • Chef Nick DiGiovanni makes blueberry and brie grilled cheese (Knife Drop)
  • Wednesday, January 1 – Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame
    • Interviews with Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame:
      • Dionne Warwick
      • Peter Frampton
      • Robert “Kool” Bell
      • James “J.T” Taylor
      • Q-Tip
    • Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Daniel Lubetzky (Shark Tank)
  • Thursday, January 2 – Holiday Leftovers Cooking Competition
    • Chefs Rocco DiSpirito (Everyday Delicious), Frances Tariga (Tadhana NYC restaurant) and Tatiana Rosana (The Envoy hotel) compete for a panel of judges
    • Chef Marcus Samuelsson (Hav & Mar restaurant), Michelle Buteau and Master P judge the competition
  • Friday, January 3 – GMA3’s Favorite Recipes
    • Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Italian American Forever)
    • Chef Caroline Choe (shares a favorite Korean dish)
    • Chef Frances Tariga (Tadhana NYC restaurant)
    • Caroline Manzo (Food & Other Things I Love)
    • Chef Danny Lee (Recipe for rosé tteokbokki)

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.