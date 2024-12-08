Plus the highlights from Robin Roberts' interview with Elton John; and Julian Lennon, Ty Pennington and 50 Cent stop by the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 9th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 9th-13th

Monday, December 9 Expert gift wrapper Alton Dulaney (QVC+’s The Ultimate Gift Wrapping Challenge ) Renée Elise Goldsberry and Hank Azaria ( All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich ) Money Monday: Lauren Iannotti (End-of-year financial tips; Editor-in-Chief Real Simple Magazine ) Will Ganss and Mike Muse (Recent finale of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour”)

Tuesday, December 10 Pattie Ehsaei (aka Duchess of Decorum; holiday advice) Milly Almodovar (Holiday gift guide) Performance by Hazel Vogel ( Annie )

Wednesday, December 11 Sofia Carson ( Carry-On ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Jamila Robinson (Editor-in-Chief Bon Appétit and Epicurious ; food trends of 2024) Ty Pennington ( Skills Jam: Champions League )

Thursday, December 12 Chef Michael Schulson (Recipe for miso cod and fried rice; Double Knot Miami) Fat Joe ( Fat Joe Talks ) Profile of the Chicago-based group “The Bookers,” who work to build up their communities through weekly walks

Friday, December 13 Rapper and actor “50 Cent” chats about his new residency in Las Vegas Faith Friday: Father Edward Beck Robin Roberts’ interview with Elton John Julian Lennon ( Life’s Fragile Moments ; I Should Have Known )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.