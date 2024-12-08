GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 9th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 9th-13th
- Monday, December 9
- Expert gift wrapper Alton Dulaney (QVC+’s The Ultimate Gift Wrapping Challenge)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry and Hank Azaria (All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich)
- Money Monday: Lauren Iannotti (End-of-year financial tips; Editor-in-Chief Real Simple Magazine)
- Will Ganss and Mike Muse (Recent finale of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour”)
- Tuesday, December 10
- Pattie Ehsaei (aka Duchess of Decorum; holiday advice)
- Milly Almodovar (Holiday gift guide)
- Performance by Hazel Vogel (Annie)
- Wednesday, December 11
- Sofia Carson (Carry-On)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Jamila Robinson (Editor-in-Chief Bon Appétit and Epicurious; food trends of 2024)
- Ty Pennington (Skills Jam: Champions League)
- Thursday, December 12
- Chef Michael Schulson (Recipe for miso cod and fried rice; Double Knot Miami)
- Fat Joe (Fat Joe Talks)
- Profile of the Chicago-based group “The Bookers,” who work to build up their communities through weekly walks
- Friday, December 13
- Rapper and actor “50 Cent” chats about his new residency in Las Vegas
- Faith Friday: Father Edward Beck
- Robin Roberts’ interview with Elton John
- Julian Lennon (Life’s Fragile Moments; I Should Have Known)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.