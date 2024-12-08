“GMA3” Guest List: Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hank Azaria and More to Appear Week of December 9th

Plus the highlights from Robin Roberts' interview with Elton John; and Julian Lennon, Ty Pennington and 50 Cent stop by the show.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 9th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 9th-13th

  • Monday, December 9
    • Expert gift wrapper Alton Dulaney (QVC+’s The Ultimate Gift Wrapping Challenge)
    • Renée Elise Goldsberry and Hank Azaria (All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich)
    • Money Monday: Lauren Iannotti (End-of-year financial tips; Editor-in-Chief Real Simple Magazine)
    • Will Ganss and Mike Muse (Recent finale of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour”)
  • Tuesday, December 10
    • Pattie Ehsaei (aka Duchess of Decorum; holiday advice)
    • Milly Almodovar (Holiday gift guide)
    • Performance by Hazel Vogel (Annie)
  • Wednesday, December 11
    • Sofia Carson (Carry-On)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Jamila Robinson (Editor-in-Chief Bon Appétit and Epicurious; food trends of 2024)
    • Ty Pennington (Skills Jam: Champions League)
  • Thursday, December 12
    • Chef Michael Schulson (Recipe for miso cod and fried rice; Double Knot Miami)
    • Fat Joe (Fat Joe Talks)
    • Profile of the Chicago-based group “The Bookers,” who work to build up their communities through weekly walks
  • Friday, December 13
    • Rapper and actor “50 Cent” chats about his new residency in Las Vegas
    • Faith Friday: Father Edward Beck
    • Robin Roberts’ interview with Elton John
    • Julian Lennon (Life’s Fragile Moments; I Should Have Known)

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.