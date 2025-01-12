“GMA3” Guest List: Gina Rodriguez, Joe Alwyn and More to Appear Week of January 13th

"GMA3" Also welcomes "Scam Goddess" Laci Mosley, comedian Roy Wood Jr., and Samatha Jones to the show
by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 13th-17th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 13th-17th

  • Monday, January 13
    • Gina Rodriguez (Will Trent)
    • Jamila Robinson (Food trends for 2025; Editor-in-Chief Bon Appétit and Epicurious)
    • Ramit Sethi (Money for Couples)
  • Tuesday, January 14
    • Better Call Brian Series: Brian Buckmire sharing the latest legal news
      Chef Michael Solomonov (Zahav Home: Cooking for Friends & Family)
    • Joe Alwyn (The Brutalist)
  • Wednesday, January 15
    • Kaitlin Olson (High Potential)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Laci Mosley (Scam Goddess)
    • Kai Jones (18-year-old ski prodigy; Kai Jones’ Falling into Place)
  • Thursday, January 16
    • Samantha Brown (Samantha Brown’s Places to Love)
    • Milly Almodovar (Best double-duty beauty products)
    • Shaun T (T Is for Transformation)
    • Roy Wood Jr. (Latest comedy special)
  • Friday, January 17
    • Faith Friday: Tyler Merritt (This Changes Everything)

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.