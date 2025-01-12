GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 13th-17th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 13th-17th
- Monday, January 13
- Gina Rodriguez (Will Trent)
- Jamila Robinson (Food trends for 2025; Editor-in-Chief Bon Appétit and Epicurious)
- Ramit Sethi (Money for Couples)
- Tuesday, January 14
- Better Call Brian Series: Brian Buckmire sharing the latest legal news
Chef Michael Solomonov (Zahav Home: Cooking for Friends & Family)
- Joe Alwyn (The Brutalist)
- Wednesday, January 15
- Kaitlin Olson (High Potential)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Laci Mosley (Scam Goddess)
- Kai Jones (18-year-old ski prodigy; Kai Jones’ Falling into Place)
- Thursday, January 16
- Samantha Brown (Samantha Brown’s Places to Love)
- Milly Almodovar (Best double-duty beauty products)
- Shaun T (T Is for Transformation)
- Roy Wood Jr. (Latest comedy special)
- Friday, January 17
- Faith Friday: Tyler Merritt (This Changes Everything)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.