GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 13th-17th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 13th-17th

Monday, January 13 Gina Rodriguez ( Will Trent ) Jamila Robinson (Food trends for 2025; Editor-in-Chief Bon Appétit and Epicurious ) Ramit Sethi ( Money for Couples )

Tuesday, January 14 Better Call Brian Series: Brian Buckmire sharing the latest legal news

Chef Michael Solomonov ( Zahav Home: Cooking for Friends & Family ) Joe Alwyn ( The Brutalist )

Wednesday, January 15 Kaitlin Olson ( High Potential ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Laci Mosley ( Scam Goddess ) Kai Jones (18-year-old ski prodigy; Kai Jones’ Falling into Place )

Thursday, January 16 Samantha Brown ( Samantha Brown’s Places to Love ) Milly Almodovar (Best double-duty beauty products) Shaun T ( T Is for Transformation ) Roy Wood Jr. ( Latest comedy special

Friday, January 17 Faith Friday: Tyler Merritt ( This Changes Everything )



