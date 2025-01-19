GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 20th-24th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 20th-24th
- Monday, January 20 – Preempted
- Tuesday, January 21
- Performance by LOCASH
- Ken Jennings (Celebrity Jeopardy!)
- Thai Nguyen (Say I Do; Mai’s Áo Dái)
- Dr. Darien Sutton
- Shop It Like It’s Hot with Milly Almodovar: Double duty beauty products
- Wednesday, January 22
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Caitlin Sarian aka “Cybersecurity Girl” (AI apps you need to know in 2025)
- Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Alabama (Son of Birmingham: A Memoir)
- Luciane Buchanan (The Night Agent)
- Thursday, January 23
- Michael Chad Hoeppner (Don’t Say Um)
- Kelly L. Carter and Mike Muse (2025 Oscar® nomination reactions)
- Lauren Iannotti (Editor-in-Chief Real Simple; Tips to create space and organization at home)
- Friday, January 24
- Dr. Ian Smith (Eat Your Age)
- Faith Friday: Anthony O’Neal (Take Your Seat at the Table)
- Will Ganss recaps news stories from around the country
