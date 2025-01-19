“GMA3” Guest List: Thai Nguyen, Mayor Randall Woodfin and More to Appear Week of January 20th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 20th-24th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 20th-24th

  • Monday, January 20 – Preempted
  • Tuesday, January 21
    • Performance by LOCASH
    • Ken Jennings (Celebrity Jeopardy!)
    • Thai Nguyen (Say I Do; Mai’s Áo Dái)
    • Dr. Darien Sutton
    • Shop It Like It’s Hot with Milly Almodovar: Double duty beauty products
  • Wednesday, January 22
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Caitlin Sarian aka “Cybersecurity Girl” (AI apps you need to know in 2025)
    • Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Alabama (Son of Birmingham: A Memoir)
    • Luciane Buchanan (The Night Agent)
  • Thursday, January 23
    • Michael Chad Hoeppner (Don’t Say Um)
    • Kelly L. Carter and Mike Muse (2025 Oscar® nomination reactions)
    • Lauren Iannotti (Editor-in-Chief Real Simple; Tips to create space and organization at home)
  • Friday, January 24
    • Dr. Ian Smith (Eat Your Age)
    • Faith Friday: Anthony O’Neal (Take Your Seat at the Table)
    • Will Ganss recaps news stories from around the country

