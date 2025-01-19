GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 20th-24th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 20th-24th

Monday, January 20 – Preempted

Tuesday, January 21 Performance by LOCASH Ken Jennings ( Celebrity Jeopardy! ) Thai Nguyen ( Say I Do; Mai’s Áo Dái ) Dr. Darien Sutton Shop It Like It’s Hot with Milly Almodovar: Double duty beauty products

Wednesday, January 22 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Caitlin Sarian aka “Cybersecurity Girl” (AI apps you need to know in 2025) Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Alabama ( Son of Birmingham: A Memoir ) Luciane Buchanan ( The Night Agent )

Thursday, January 23 Michael Chad Hoeppner ( Don’t Say Um ) Kelly L. Carter and Mike Muse (2025 Oscar® nomination reactions) Lauren Iannotti (Editor-in-Chief Real Simple ; Tips to create space and organization at home)

Friday, January 24 Dr. Ian Smith ( Eat Your Age ) Faith Friday: Anthony O’Neal ( Take Your Seat at the Table ) Will Ganss recaps news stories from around the country



