GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 6th-10th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 6th-10th

Monday, January 6 Tim Allen ( Shifting Gears ) Money Monday: Tiffany Aliche, aka the Budgetnista (Tips on how to reach your 2025 financial goals) Alexis Christoforous interviews New York City-based mom Jackie Ceonzo about her program SNACK*, which helps young people with special needs

Tuesday, January 7 Rachel Hollis ( What if YOU are the Answer? ) Jamila Robinson (Editor-in-Chief Bon Appétit and Epicurious ) Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. ( Den of Thieves 2: Pantera )

Wednesday, January 8 Darryl McDaniels ( 1 Million Strong ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Chef Jamie Oliver ( Simply Jamie ) Thai Nguyen ( Say I Do ; Mai’s Áo Dài )

Thursday, January 9 Michael Chad Hoeppner ( Don’t Say Um ) James Longman ( The Inherited Mind ) Star Donaldson (Winter skincare tips)

Friday, January 10 Meghan Houle (Executive recruiter and career coach; tips for landing your dream job in 2025) An interview with the new Miss America 2025



