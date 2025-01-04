“GMA3” Guest List: Tim Allen, Rachel Hollis and More to Appear Week of January 6th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 6th-10th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 6th-10th

  • Monday, January 6
    • Tim Allen (Shifting Gears)
    • Money Monday: Tiffany Aliche, aka the Budgetnista (Tips on how to reach your 2025 financial goals)
    • Alexis Christoforous interviews New York City-based mom Jackie Ceonzo about her program SNACK*, which helps young people with special needs
  • Tuesday, January 7
    • Rachel Hollis (What if YOU are the Answer?)
    • Jamila Robinson (Editor-in-Chief Bon Appétit and Epicurious)
    • Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Den of Thieves 2: Pantera)
  • Wednesday, January 8
    • Darryl McDaniels (1 Million Strong)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Chef Jamie Oliver (Simply Jamie)
    • Thai Nguyen (Say I Do; Mai’s Áo Dài)
  • Thursday, January 9
    • Michael Chad Hoeppner (Don’t Say Um)
    • James Longman (The Inherited Mind)
    • Star Donaldson (Winter skincare tips)
  • Friday, January 10
    • Meghan Houle (Executive recruiter and career coach; tips for landing your dream job in 2025)
    • An interview with the new Miss America 2025

