GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 6th-10th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 6th-10th
- Monday, January 6
- Tim Allen (Shifting Gears)
- Money Monday: Tiffany Aliche, aka the Budgetnista (Tips on how to reach your 2025 financial goals)
- Alexis Christoforous interviews New York City-based mom Jackie Ceonzo about her program SNACK*, which helps young people with special needs
- Tuesday, January 7
- Rachel Hollis (What if YOU are the Answer?)
- Jamila Robinson (Editor-in-Chief Bon Appétit and Epicurious)
- Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Den of Thieves 2: Pantera)
- Wednesday, January 8
- Darryl McDaniels (1 Million Strong)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Chef Jamie Oliver (Simply Jamie)
- Thai Nguyen (Say I Do; Mai’s Áo Dài)
- Thursday, January 9
- Michael Chad Hoeppner (Don’t Say Um)
- James Longman (The Inherited Mind)
- Star Donaldson (Winter skincare tips)
- Friday, January 10
- Meghan Houle (Executive recruiter and career coach; tips for landing your dream job in 2025)
- An interview with the new Miss America 2025
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.