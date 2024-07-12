GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 15th-19th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July July 15th-19th

Monday, July 15 Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood) Performance by Russell Dickerson Money Monday: Carrie Joy Grimes (WorkMoney CEO) Chef Kristen Kish ( Top Chef ) Angie Nwandu (The Shade Room CEO and founder)

Tuesday, July 16 Milly Almodovar (Latest deals for Amazon Prime Days) Chef Danny Lee (Recipe for rosé tteokbokki) Performance by Blanco Brown Kylie Cantrall ( Descendants: The Rise of Red

Wednesday, July 17 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Dennis Quaid and Dan Lauria ( Reagan )

Thursday, July 18 Robert Hartwell ( Breaking New Ground ) Erin Florio (Last-minute summer travel deals; Condé Nast Traveler executive editor) BMX enthusiast Nigel Sylvester; Delroy Lindo ( UnPrisoned

Friday, July 19 Cookbook author Ali Rosen ( 15 Minute Meals ) Dr. Darien Sutton (Report on Albert Einstein College of Medicine program to get young adult men of color interested in becoming EMTs) Charlamagne tha God ( Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks )



