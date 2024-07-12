“GMA3” Guest List: Dennis Quaid, Kylie Cantrall and More to Appear Week of July 15th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 15th-19th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July July 15th-19th

  • Monday, July 15
    • Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood)
    • Performance by Russell Dickerson
    • Money Monday: Carrie Joy Grimes (WorkMoney CEO)
    • Chef Kristen Kish (Top Chef)
    • Angie Nwandu (The Shade Room CEO and founder)
  • Tuesday, July 16
    • Milly Almodovar (Latest deals for Amazon Prime Days)
    • Chef Danny Lee (Recipe for rosé tteokbokki)
    • Performance by Blanco Brown
    • Kylie Cantrall (Descendants: The Rise of Red)
  • Wednesday, July 17
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Dennis Quaid and Dan Lauria (Reagan)
  • Thursday, July 18
    • Robert Hartwell (Breaking New Ground)
    • Erin Florio (Last-minute summer travel deals; Condé Nast Traveler executive editor)
    • BMX enthusiast Nigel Sylvester;
    • Delroy Lindo (UnPrisoned)
  • Friday, July 19
    • Cookbook author Ali Rosen (15 Minute Meals)
    • Dr. Darien Sutton (Report on Albert Einstein College of Medicine program to get young adult men of color interested in becoming EMTs)
    • Charlamagne tha God (Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks)        

