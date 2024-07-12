GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 15th-19th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of July July 15th-19th
- Monday, July 15
- Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood)
- Performance by Russell Dickerson
- Money Monday: Carrie Joy Grimes (WorkMoney CEO)
- Chef Kristen Kish (Top Chef)
- Angie Nwandu (The Shade Room CEO and founder)
- Tuesday, July 16
- Milly Almodovar (Latest deals for Amazon Prime Days)
- Chef Danny Lee (Recipe for rosé tteokbokki)
- Performance by Blanco Brown
- Kylie Cantrall (Descendants: The Rise of Red)
- Wednesday, July 17
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Dennis Quaid and Dan Lauria (Reagan)
- Thursday, July 18
- Robert Hartwell (Breaking New Ground)
- Erin Florio (Last-minute summer travel deals; Condé Nast Traveler executive editor)
- BMX enthusiast Nigel Sylvester;
- Delroy Lindo (UnPrisoned)
- Friday, July 19
- Cookbook author Ali Rosen (15 Minute Meals)
- Dr. Darien Sutton (Report on Albert Einstein College of Medicine program to get young adult men of color interested in becoming EMTs)
- Charlamagne tha God (Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks)
