GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 1st-5th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 1st-5th:

Monday, July 1 – Personal Finance Hour Michelle Singletary (money-saving tips; The Washington Post ) Elizabeth Schulze reports on shrinkflation Nicole Lapin (Tips for first-time home buyers)

Tuesday, July 2 – Trailblazing Women Hour Sarah Paiji Yoo (Blueland CEO) Carol Craig (Sidus Space founder and CEO) Brandee Younger (Harpist) Aaminah Abdrabboh (Record breaker)

Wednesday, July 3 – Favorite Recipes Hour Chef Chris Valdes ( One With The Kitchen ) Kevin O’Leary ( Shark Tank ; recipe for the perfect chicken) Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac (Cousins Maine Lobster; lobster rolls)

Thursday, July 4 – Favorite Segments You Might’ve Missed Hour Ike Ejiochi’s (Report on statue removal) Ryan Coogler and Kris Bowers ( Anthem ) Devin Dwyer reports on the future of meat

Friday, July 5 – Music Interview Show Hour Rocsi Diaz’s interview with ‘90s music stars: CeCe Peniston Crystal Waters Robin S. Martha Wash Thea Austin Kim Petras Darius Rucker and Jason Mraz



