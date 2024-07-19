“GMA3” Guest List: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and More to Appear Week of July 22nd

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 22nd-26th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 22nd-26th

  • Monday, July 22
    • Performance by Kane Brown
    • Money Monday: Nicole Lapin (Financial advice)
    • Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood)
    • Sharitta Grier (Detained in Turks and Caicos after being arrested for having ammunition in her luggage while traveling there on vacation)
  • Tuesday, July 23
    • Poet Angela Du talks about winning the Celebrate America Creative Writing Contest;
    • Bill Rancic (Dollar Bill with Bill Rancic)
    • Chef Sunny Anderson (BBQ Brawl)
    • Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine)
  • Wednesday, July 24
    • Deals & Steals beauty bonanza with Tory Johnson
    • LeToya Luckett (I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead)
    • Bryson Tiller talks with Ike Ejiochi about his latest album
  • Thursday, July 25
    • Performance by Russell Dickerson
    • Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Deadpool & Wolverine)
    • Attorney Brian Buckmire (Legal advice)
    • Report on the nonprofit organization Act One which provides arts education
  • Friday, July 26
    • Delroy Lindo (UnPrisoned)
    • Chef Zac Young (Hot honey peach biscuits)
    • Behind-the-scenes look at a new talk therapy project called “Barbershop Talk”
    • Eva Pilgrim reports on a new ketamine therapy treatment center in New York City        

