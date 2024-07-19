GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 22nd-26th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 22nd-26th
- Monday, July 22
- Performance by Kane Brown
- Money Monday: Nicole Lapin (Financial advice)
- Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood)
- Sharitta Grier (Detained in Turks and Caicos after being arrested for having ammunition in her luggage while traveling there on vacation)
- Tuesday, July 23
- Poet Angela Du talks about winning the Celebrate America Creative Writing Contest;
- Bill Rancic (Dollar Bill with Bill Rancic)
- Chef Sunny Anderson (BBQ Brawl)
- Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine)
- Wednesday, July 24
- Deals & Steals beauty bonanza with Tory Johnson
- LeToya Luckett (I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead)
- Bryson Tiller talks with Ike Ejiochi about his latest album
- Thursday, July 25
- Performance by Russell Dickerson
- Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Deadpool & Wolverine)
- Attorney Brian Buckmire (Legal advice)
- Report on the nonprofit organization Act One which provides arts education
- Friday, July 26
- Delroy Lindo (UnPrisoned)
- Chef Zac Young (Hot honey peach biscuits)
- Behind-the-scenes look at a new talk therapy project called “Barbershop Talk”
- Eva Pilgrim reports on a new ketamine therapy treatment center in New York City
