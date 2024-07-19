GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 22nd-26th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 22nd-26th

Monday, July 22 Performance by Kane Brown Money Monday: Nicole Lapin (Financial advice) Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood) Sharitta Grier (Detained in Turks and Caicos after being arrested for having ammunition in her luggage while traveling there on vacation)

Tuesday, July 23 Poet Angela Du talks about winning the Celebrate America Creative Writing Contest; Bill Rancic ( Dollar Bill with Bill Rancic ) Chef Sunny Anderson ( BBQ Brawl ) Emma Corrin ( Deadpool & Wolverine )

Wednesday, July 24 Deals & Steals beauty bonanza with Tory Johnson LeToya Luckett ( I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead ) Bryson Tiller talks with Ike Ejiochi about his latest album

Thursday, July 25 Performance by Russell Dickerson Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman ( Deadpool & Wolverine ) Attorney Brian Buckmire (Legal advice) Report on the nonprofit organization Act One which provides arts education

Friday, July 26 Delroy Lindo ( UnPrisoned ) Chef Zac Young (Hot honey peach biscuits) Behind-the-scenes look at a new talk therapy project called “Barbershop Talk” Eva Pilgrim reports on a new ketamine therapy treatment center in New York City



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.