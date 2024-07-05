“GMA3” Guest List: Kate Upton, Ernie Hudson and More to Appear Week of July 8th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 8th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 1th-12th:

  • Monday, July 8
    • Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood)
    • Ashan Singh interviews music producer PinkPantheress
    • Sarah Eggenberger (editor at large NewBeauty; Nightstand beauty essentials)
    • Ernie Hudson (The Family Business)
  • Tuesday, July 9
    • Y’lan Noel (Lady in the Lake)
    • Karla Tatiana Vasquez (The SalviSoul Cookbook)
    • Laura Gassner Otting (Tips for parent/child relationships at any age)
  • Wednesday, July 10
    • Performance by Spice
    • Hannah Berner (Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, July 11
    • Better Call Brian Series: Brian Buckmire (Attorney; legal advice for viewers)
    • The “Mozz Guys” Anthony Agostino and Giacomo Cunsolo
    • Kate Upton (Dress My Tour)
  • Friday, July 12
    • Chef Melba Wilson (Summer cooking)
    • Chef Robert Irvine (Recipe for grilled chicken with pineapple and cantaloupe salsa)
    • Chef Frances Tariga (Sushi master; easy at-home sushi roll ideas)
    • Chef JJ Johnson (Fieldtrip at Atlantis Paradise Island)
    • Alex Guarnaschelli and Chefs Eric Adjepong and Anthony Vitolo        

