GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 8th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 1th-12th:

Monday, July 8 Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood) Ashan Singh interviews music producer PinkPantheress Sarah Eggenberger (editor at large NewBeauty ; Nightstand beauty essentials) Ernie Hudson ( The Family Business )

Tuesday, July 9 Y’lan Noel ( Lady in the Lake ) Karla Tatiana Vasquez ( The SalviSoul Cookbook ) Laura Gassner Otting (Tips for parent/child relationships at any age)

Wednesday, July 10 Performance by Spice Hannah Berner ( Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 11 Better Call Brian Series: Brian Buckmire (Attorney; legal advice for viewers) The “Mozz Guys” Anthony Agostino and Giacomo Cunsolo Kate Upton ( Dress My Tour )

Friday, July 12 Chef Melba Wilson (Summer cooking) Chef Robert Irvine (Recipe for grilled chicken with pineapple and cantaloupe salsa) Chef Frances Tariga (Sushi master; easy at-home sushi roll ideas) Chef JJ Johnson (Fieldtrip at Atlantis Paradise Island) Alex Guarnaschelli and Chefs Eric Adjepong and Anthony Vitolo



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.