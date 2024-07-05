GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 8th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 1th-12th:
- Monday, July 8
- Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood)
- Ashan Singh interviews music producer PinkPantheress
- Sarah Eggenberger (editor at large NewBeauty; Nightstand beauty essentials)
- Ernie Hudson (The Family Business)
- Tuesday, July 9
- Y’lan Noel (Lady in the Lake)
- Karla Tatiana Vasquez (The SalviSoul Cookbook)
- Laura Gassner Otting (Tips for parent/child relationships at any age)
- Wednesday, July 10
- Performance by Spice
- Hannah Berner (Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, July 11
- Better Call Brian Series: Brian Buckmire (Attorney; legal advice for viewers)
- The “Mozz Guys” Anthony Agostino and Giacomo Cunsolo
- Kate Upton (Dress My Tour)
- Friday, July 12
- Chef Melba Wilson (Summer cooking)
- Chef Robert Irvine (Recipe for grilled chicken with pineapple and cantaloupe salsa)
- Chef Frances Tariga (Sushi master; easy at-home sushi roll ideas)
- Chef JJ Johnson (Fieldtrip at Atlantis Paradise Island)
- Alex Guarnaschelli and Chefs Eric Adjepong and Anthony Vitolo
