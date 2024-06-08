GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of June 10th-14th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 10th-14th:

Monday, June 10 John Early ( Stress Positions ) Alexis Christoforous (Financial expert; costs associated with being a bridesmaid) Linsey Davis (10 Million Names Project; ABC News Live Prime ) Sky Lakota-Lynch ( The Outsiders )

Tuesday, June 11 Chef JJ Johnson (Founder of FIELDTRIP at Atlantis Paradise Island) Jennifer Connelly and Alice Englert ( Bad Behaviour ) Amy B. Scher and Mark Jason Williams ( Out in the World ) D-Nice (DJ, record producer; Apollo Theater’s spring benefit)

Wednesday, June 12 Reyna Roberts Andrew Zimmern ( Hope in the Water ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Tony Hale ( Inside Out 2 )

Thursday, June 13 Chef Anthony Vitolo (Emilio’s Ballato) James Brolin ( Sweet Tooth ) Sue Bird and Dawn Porter (WNBA champion; Power of the Dream ) Timbaland (Upcoming induction into the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame)

Friday, June 14 Faith Friday: Pastor Ike Miller (Bright City Church) Liza Colón-Zayas ( The Bear )



