GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of June 17th-21st. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 17th-21st:

Monday, June 17 Performance by Creed Hallie Gould ( Byrdie Editor-in-Chief; Byrdie Beauty Awards) Derek Black ( The Klansman’s Son ) U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (Biden-Harris campaign co-chair; the 2024 presidential election)

Tuesday, June 18 Chef Frances Tariga (Tadhana; Making summer sushi) Ms. Pat ( The Ms. Pat Show ) Interview with the cast of HBO’s We’re Here

Wednesday, June 19 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Kitty Black Perkins ( Black Barbie ) Mike Rowe ( Something to Stand For )

Thursday, June 20 – Kickoff-to-Summer Show Performance by Hootie & The Blowfish Chef Zac Young (Summer cooking) Kandi Burruss

Kickoff-to-Summer Show Friday, June 21 Faith Friday: Ashlee Eiland ( Say Good ) Anthony Michael Hall ( Trigger Warning ) Report on the nonprofit arts education organization Act One



