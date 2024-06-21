GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of June 24th-28th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 24th-28th:

Monday, June 24 Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood) Haley Sacks (Tips on how to better save money) Lynn Whitfield ( The Chi )

Tuesday, June 25 Chef Melba Wilson (Family recipe for banana pudding) Will Brill ( Stereophonic ) Camden Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez

Wednesday, June 26 Cast of The Bear Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Taye Diggs and Mykal-Michelle Harris ( Disney Jr.’s Ariel

Thursday, June 27 Deals & Steals: Dr. Jen Edition with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 28 Artistic director Vince Peterson (Empire City Men’s Chorus) Faith Friday: Jonathan Merritt Smokey Robinson ( A Capitol Fourth )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.