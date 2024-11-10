GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 11th-15th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 11th-15th
- Monday, November 11
- Sharon Horgan and Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters)
- Perry Russom meets Army Special Forces veteran Peter Scott (Nonprofit, Fields 4 Valor Farms)
- Money Monday: Bola Sokunbi (Mindful spending tips)
- Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood)
- Tuesday, November 12
- UFC star Michael Chandler
- Chef Michael Vignola (The Corner Store)
- Aja Evans (Feel-Good Finance)
- Wednesday, November 13
- Sid Evans (Editor, Southern Living; 2024 Southerners Of The Year winners)
- Celebration of World Kindness Day with Elmo and Dr. Rosemarie Truglio (Sesame Street)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Auli’i Cravalho (Moana 2)
- Thursday, November 14
- Katie Brayben and Christian Borle (Tammy Faye: A New Musical)
- Milly Almodovar (Must-have items to update your holiday wardrobe)
- Friday, November 15
- Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Handy
- Telfar Clemens (Fashion designer, TELFAR)
- Faith Friday: Brant Hansen (Life is Hard. God is Good. Let’s Dance)
- Taika Waititi and Jimmy O. Yang (Interior Chinatown)
