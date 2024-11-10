Plus a celebration of World Kindness Day with Elmo and Dr. Rosemarie Truglio from "Sesame Street."

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 11th-15th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 11th-15th

Monday, November 11 Sharon Horgan and Eve Hewson ( Bad Sisters ) Perry Russom meets Army Special Forces veteran Peter Scott (Nonprofit, Fields 4 Valor Farms) Money Monday: Bola Sokunbi (Mindful spending tips) Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood)

Tuesday, November 12 UFC star Michael Chandler Chef Michael Vignola (The Corner Store) Aja Evans ( Feel-Good Finance )

Wednesday, November 13 Sid Evans (Editor, Southern Living ; 2024 Southerners Of The Year winners) Celebration of World Kindness Day with Elmo and Dr. Rosemarie Truglio ( Sesame Street ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Auli’i Cravalho ( Moana 2 )

Thursday, November 14 Katie Brayben and Christian Borle ( Tammy Faye: A New Musical ) Milly Almodovar (Must-have items to update your holiday wardrobe)

Friday, November 15 Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Handy Telfar Clemens (Fashion designer, TELFAR) Faith Friday: Brant Hansen ( Life is Hard. God is Good. Let’s Dance ) Taika Waititi and Jimmy O. Yang ( Interior Chinatown )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.