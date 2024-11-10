“GMA3” Guest List: Taika Waititi, Jimmy O. Yang and More to Appear Week of November 11th

Plus a celebration of World Kindness Day with Elmo and Dr. Rosemarie Truglio from "Sesame Street."
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 11th-15th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 11th-15th

  • Monday, November 11
    • Sharon Horgan and Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters)
    • Perry Russom meets Army Special Forces veteran Peter Scott (Nonprofit, Fields 4 Valor Farms)
    • Money Monday: Bola Sokunbi (Mindful spending tips)
    • Mike Muse (Latest news from Hollywood)
  • Tuesday, November 12
    • UFC star Michael Chandler
    • Chef Michael Vignola (The Corner Store)
    • Aja Evans (Feel-Good Finance)
  • Wednesday, November 13
    • Sid Evans (Editor, Southern Living; 2024 Southerners Of The Year winners)
    • Celebration of World Kindness Day with Elmo and Dr. Rosemarie Truglio (Sesame Street)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Auli’i Cravalho (Moana 2)
  • Thursday, November 14
    • Katie Brayben and Christian Borle (Tammy Faye: A New Musical)
    • Milly Almodovar (Must-have items to update your holiday wardrobe)
  • Friday, November 15
    • Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Handy
    • Telfar Clemens (Fashion designer, TELFAR)
    • Faith Friday: Brant Hansen (Life is Hard. God is Good. Let’s Dance)
    • Taika Waititi and Jimmy O. Yang (Interior Chinatown)

