“GMA3” Guest List: Karine Jean-Pierre, Mira Sorvino and More to Appear Week of November 25th

Plus tune in Wednesday for a Deals & Steals Power Hour featuring awesome holiday gifts!
by |
Tags: , , , ,

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 25th-29th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 25th-29th

  • Monday, November 25
    • Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
    • Laura Klynstra and Mumtaz Mustafa (Gather and Graze: Globally Inspired Small Bites and Gorgeous Table Scapes for Every Occasion)
    • Will Ganss reports on Wicked and Gladiator II
    • Karine Jean-Pierre (White House press secretary)
  • Tuesday, November 26
    • Countess Luann de Lesseps (Cabaret tour)
    • Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure Editor-in-Chief) (The magazine’s list of the 50 best places to travel)
    • Mira Sorvino (City of Dreams)
  • Wednesday, November 27
    • Deals & Steals Power Hour
      • Holiday gift ideas
      • Luxe for less
      • Stocking stuffers for $20 or less
  • Thursday, November 28
    • GMA3 Roots & Rythyms celebrating Black voices in country music with Don Louis
    • Interview with The War And Treaty
  • Friday, November 29
    • Preempted

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.