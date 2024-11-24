GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 25th-29th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 25th-29th

Monday, November 25 Dwayne Johnson ( Moana 2 ) Laura Klynstra and Mumtaz Mustafa ( Gather and Graze: Globally Inspired Small Bites and Gorgeous Table Scapes for Every Occasion ) Will Ganss reports on Wicked and Gladiator II Karine Jean-Pierre (White House press secretary)

Tuesday, November 26 Countess Luann de Lesseps (Cabaret tour) Jacqui Gifford ( Travel + Leisure Editor-in-Chief) (The magazine’s list of the 50 best places to travel) Mira Sorvino ( City of Dreams )

Wednesday, November 27 Deals & Steals Power Hour Holiday gift ideas Luxe for less Stocking stuffers for $20 or less

Thursday, November 28 GMA3 Roots & Rythyms celebrating Black voices in country music with Don Louis Interview with The War And Treaty

Friday, November 29 Preempted



