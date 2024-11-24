GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 25th-29th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 25th-29th
- Monday, November 25
- Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
- Laura Klynstra and Mumtaz Mustafa (Gather and Graze: Globally Inspired Small Bites and Gorgeous Table Scapes for Every Occasion)
- Will Ganss reports on Wicked and Gladiator II
- Karine Jean-Pierre (White House press secretary)
- Tuesday, November 26
- Countess Luann de Lesseps (Cabaret tour)
- Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure Editor-in-Chief) (The magazine’s list of the 50 best places to travel)
- Mira Sorvino (City of Dreams)
- Wednesday, November 27
- Deals & Steals Power Hour
- Holiday gift ideas
- Luxe for less
- Stocking stuffers for $20 or less
- Thursday, November 28
- GMA3 Roots & Rythyms celebrating Black voices in country music with Don Louis
- Interview with The War And Treaty
- Friday, November 29
- Preempted
