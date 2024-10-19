Plus Tony Danza, Leslie Bibb, and the Cast of "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical" join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 21st-25th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 21st-25th

Monday, October 21 Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Al Schmidt, talks with Eva Pilgrim Money Monday: Courtney Mason (The Spruce; Ways to save while hosting holiday parties this year)

Tuesday, October 22 Executive editor Nitya Chambers (Lonely Planet) Tiah Tomlin-Harris (Breast cancer survivor; My Style Matters) Chef Joe Isidori ( Arthur & Sons ) Tony Danza ( Power Book III: Raising Kanan ; The Stars of Tomorrow Project)

Wednesday, October 23 Judith Light ( Before ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Nancy Redd ( The Real Body Manual ) Wayne Brady ( Wayne Brady: The Family Remix )

Thursday, October 24 Leslie Bibb ( Juror #2 ) Kathy Griffin ( My Life on the PTSD-List ) Neil Makhija (Montgomery, PA, County Commissioner; Geting people to the polls)

Friday, October 25 Faith Friday: Pastor Chad Veach (Zoe Church) Milly Almodovar (Getting you ready for Halloween) Nathaniel Butler (NBA photographer) James Monroe Iglehart and the cast of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical



