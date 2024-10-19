“GMA3” Guest List: Wayne Brady, Judith Light and More to Appear Week of October 21st

Plus Tony Danza, Leslie Bibb, and the Cast of "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical" join the show.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 21st-25th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 21st-25th

  • Monday, October 21
    • Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Al Schmidt, talks with Eva Pilgrim
    • Money Monday: Courtney Mason (The Spruce; Ways to save while hosting holiday parties this year)
  • Tuesday, October 22
    • Executive editor Nitya Chambers (Lonely Planet)
    • Tiah Tomlin-Harris (Breast cancer survivor; My Style Matters)
    • Chef Joe Isidori (Arthur & Sons)
    • Tony Danza (Power Book III: Raising Kanan; The Stars of Tomorrow Project)
  • Wednesday, October 23
  • Thursday, October 24
    • Leslie Bibb (Juror #2)
    • Kathy Griffin (My Life on the PTSD-List)
    • Neil Makhija (Montgomery, PA, County Commissioner; Geting people to the polls)
  • Friday, October 25
    • Faith Friday: Pastor Chad Veach (Zoe Church)
    • Milly Almodovar (Getting you ready for Halloween)
    • Nathaniel Butler (NBA photographer)
    • James Monroe Iglehart and the cast of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.