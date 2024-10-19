GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 21st-25th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 21st-25th
- Monday, October 21
- Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Al Schmidt, talks with Eva Pilgrim
- Money Monday: Courtney Mason (The Spruce; Ways to save while hosting holiday parties this year)
- Tuesday, October 22
- Executive editor Nitya Chambers (Lonely Planet)
- Tiah Tomlin-Harris (Breast cancer survivor; My Style Matters)
- Chef Joe Isidori (Arthur & Sons)
- Tony Danza (Power Book III: Raising Kanan; The Stars of Tomorrow Project)
- Wednesday, October 23
- Judith Light (Before)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Nancy Redd (The Real Body Manual)
- Wayne Brady (Wayne Brady: The Family Remix)
- Thursday, October 24
- Leslie Bibb (Juror #2)
- Kathy Griffin (My Life on the PTSD-List)
- Neil Makhija (Montgomery, PA, County Commissioner; Geting people to the polls)
- Friday, October 25
- Faith Friday: Pastor Chad Veach (Zoe Church)
- Milly Almodovar (Getting you ready for Halloween)
- Nathaniel Butler (NBA photographer)
- James Monroe Iglehart and the cast of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
