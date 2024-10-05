The show will also discuss ongoing efforts to support survivors of Hurricane Helene

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 7th-11th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 7th-11th

Monday, October 7 Andrew Garfield ( We Live in Time ) Chef Caroline Choe Josh Copus from Marshall, North Carolina (Hurricane Helene’s impact on his town and how the community is coming together to help each other) Lee Yaron joins GMA3 on the one-year anniversary of the horrific terrorist attack at the Nova Music Festival in Israel and shares the survivor stories she has collected, including survivor Raz Perry

Tuesday, October 8 Nafessa Williams ( Rivals ) Milly Almodovar (Best of Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days) Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson ( All The Smoke )

Wednesday, October 9 Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Panel discussion about breast cancer with Dr. Elizabeth Comen and Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, October 10 Attorney Brian Buckmire (Latest legal stories in the news) Milly Almodovar (Shoppable products inspired by Hispanic Heritage Month) Yvette Manessis Corporon ( Daughter of Ruins )

Friday, October 11 Chef Tom Colicchio ( Why I Cook ) Pastor Eric Williamson (Ongoing efforts to help get necessities to the survivors of Hurricane Helene)



