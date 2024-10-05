GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 7th-11th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 7th-11th
- Monday, October 7
- Andrew Garfield (We Live in Time)
- Chef Caroline Choe
- Josh Copus from Marshall, North Carolina (Hurricane Helene’s impact on his town and how the community is coming together to help each other)
- Lee Yaron joins GMA3 on the one-year anniversary of the horrific terrorist attack at the Nova Music Festival in Israel and shares the survivor stories she has collected, including survivor Raz Perry
- Tuesday, October 8
- Nafessa Williams (Rivals)
- Milly Almodovar (Best of Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days)
- Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (All The Smoke)
- Wednesday, October 9
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Panel discussion about breast cancer with Dr. Elizabeth Comen and Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, October 10
- Attorney Brian Buckmire (Latest legal stories in the news)
- Milly Almodovar (Shoppable products inspired by Hispanic Heritage Month)
- Yvette Manessis Corporon (Daughter of Ruins)
- Friday, October 11
- Chef Tom Colicchio (Why I Cook)
- Pastor Eric Williamson (Ongoing efforts to help get necessities to the survivors of Hurricane Helene)
