“GMA3” Guest List: Brooke Shields, Eve and More to Appear Week of September 16th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 16th-20th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 16th-20th

  • Monday, September 16
    • Eve (Who’s That Girl?)
    • Mike Muse shares the latest headlines from Hollywood
    • Brooke Shields discusses the Thrive@50+ campaign
    • Performance by Gaby Moreno
  • Tuesday, September 17
    • DeMarco Morgan interviews Justin and Cory Williams (Love of cycling; promoting diversity)
    • Jarek Tadla (Mental health and Suicide Prevention Month)
    • Dr. Darien Sutton (Answers viewer questions and discusses the latest health news)
  • Wednesday, September 18
  • Thursday, September 19
    • Sebastian Maniscalco (It Ain’t Right tour)
    • Sally Holmes (InStyle magazine Editor-in-Chief; Hottest fall footwear trends)
    • Report on the Broadway Museum
  • Friday, September 20
    • Faith Friday: Joyce Meyer (What About Me?)

