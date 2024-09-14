GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 16th-20th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 16th-20th

Monday, September 16 Eve ( Who’s That Girl? ) Mike Muse shares the latest headlines from Hollywood Brooke Shields discusses the Thrive@50+ campaign Performance by Gaby Moreno

Tuesday, September 17 DeMarco Morgan interviews Justin and Cory Williams (Love of cycling; promoting diversity) Jarek Tadla (Mental health and Suicide Prevention Month) Dr. Darien Sutton (Answers viewer questions and discusses the latest health news)

Wednesday, September 18 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Lucien Laviscount ( Emily in Paris ) Joan Vassos ( The Golden Bachelorette )

Thursday, September 19 Sebastian Maniscalco ( It Ain’t Right tour) Sally Holmes (InStyle magazine Editor-in-Chief; Hottest fall footwear trends) Report on the Broadway Museum

Friday, September 20 Faith Friday: Joyce Meyer ( What About Me? )



