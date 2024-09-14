GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 16th-20th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 16th-20th
- Monday, September 16
- Eve (Who’s That Girl?)
- Mike Muse shares the latest headlines from Hollywood
- Brooke Shields discusses the Thrive@50+ campaign
- Performance by Gaby Moreno
- Tuesday, September 17
- DeMarco Morgan interviews Justin and Cory Williams (Love of cycling; promoting diversity)
- Jarek Tadla (Mental health and Suicide Prevention Month)
- Dr. Darien Sutton (Answers viewer questions and discusses the latest health news)
- Wednesday, September 18
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris)
- Joan Vassos (The Golden Bachelorette)
- Thursday, September 19
- Sebastian Maniscalco (It Ain’t Right tour)
- Sally Holmes (InStyle magazine Editor-in-Chief; Hottest fall footwear trends)
- Report on the Broadway Museum
- Friday, September 20
- Faith Friday: Joyce Meyer (What About Me?)
