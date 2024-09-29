GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 30th-October 4th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 30th-October 4th
- Monday, September 30
- Money Monday: Sarah Schreiber (Associate editorial director Brides; tips on how to save on your wedding)
- Mike Muse (latest headlines from Hollywood)
- Performance by Luke Bryan
- House GOP Whip U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) (Upcoming vice presidential debate)
- Tuesday, October 1
- Paul Reiser (The Problem with People)
- Carlos Whittaker (Reconnected)
- Rachel Beller (SpiceRack; ways we can reduce the risk of breast cancer)
- Lauren Sisler (Shatterproof)
- Wednesday, October 2
- Former NBA player Iman Shumpert
- DeNaesha Gonzalez (Recent post on social media that sparked a kindness movement)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Peter Krause (9-1-1)
- Thursday, October 3
- DeMarco Morgan sits down with three civil rights activists to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Freedom Summer
- Xavier “X” Jernigan (Spotify)
- Courtney B. Vance (Grotesquerie)
- Friday, October 4
- Faith Friday: Lysa TerKeurst (President of Proverbs 31 Ministries)
- Cyndi Lauper
- Law Roach (How to Build a Fashion Icon)
- Michael Silver (The Why Is Everything: A Story of Football, Rivalry, and Revolution)
