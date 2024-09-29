“GMA3” Guest List: Peter Krause, Paul Reiser and More to Appear Week of September 30th

Plus Iman Shumpert, Cyndi Lauper, and Luke Bryan join this week's show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 30th-October 4th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 30th-October 4th

  • Monday, September 30
    • Money Monday: Sarah Schreiber (Associate editorial director Brides; tips on how to save on your wedding)
    • Mike Muse (latest headlines from Hollywood)
    • Performance by Luke Bryan
    • House GOP Whip U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) (Upcoming vice presidential debate)
  • Tuesday, October 1
    • Paul Reiser (The Problem with People)
    • Carlos Whittaker (Reconnected)
    • Rachel Beller (SpiceRack; ways we can reduce the risk of breast cancer)
    • Lauren Sisler (Shatterproof)
  • Wednesday, October 2
    • Former NBA player Iman Shumpert
    • DeNaesha Gonzalez (Recent post on social media that sparked a kindness movement)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Peter Krause (9-1-1)
  • Thursday, October 3
    • DeMarco Morgan sits down with three civil rights activists to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Freedom Summer
    • Xavier “X” Jernigan (Spotify)
    • Courtney B. Vance (Grotesquerie)
  • Friday, October 4
    • Faith Friday: Lysa TerKeurst (President of Proverbs 31 Ministries)
    • Cyndi Lauper
    • Law Roach (How to Build a Fashion Icon)
    • Michael Silver (The Why Is Everything: A Story of Football, Rivalry, and Revolution)

