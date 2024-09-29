GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 30th-October 4th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 30th-October 4th

Monday, September 30 Money Monday: Sarah Schreiber (Associate editorial director Brides ; tips on how to save on your wedding) Mike Muse (latest headlines from Hollywood) Performance by Luke Bryan House GOP Whip U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) (Upcoming vice presidential debate)

Tuesday, October 1 Paul Reiser ( The Problem with People ) Carlos Whittaker ( Reconnected ) Rachel Beller ( SpiceRack ; ways we can reduce the risk of breast cancer) Lauren Sisler ( Shatterproof )

Wednesday, October 2 Former NBA player Iman Shumpert DeNaesha Gonzalez (Recent post on social media that sparked a kindness movement) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Peter Krause ( 9-1-1 )

Thursday, October 3 DeMarco Morgan sits down with three civil rights activists to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Freedom Summer Xavier “X” Jernigan (Spotify) Courtney B. Vance ( Grotesquerie )

Friday, October 4 Faith Friday: Lysa TerKeurst (President of Proverbs 31 Ministries) Cyndi Lauper Law Roach ( How to Build a Fashion Icon ) Michael Silver ( The Why Is Everything: A Story of Football, Rivalry, and Revolution )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.