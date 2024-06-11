“Inside Out 2” To Release In HDR Where Available

Pixar Animation Studios is ready to release their latest film, Inside Out 2, in theaters everywhere later this week – and has a rendering to enhance the film in HDR at select cinemas, according to Variety.

Pixar Animation Studios has reportedly rendered a version of their new film, Inside Out 2, in high dynamic range (HDR), providing the filmmakers expanded contrast and luminance in telling the story, which revisits the world inside Headquarters we first saw back in 2015’s original Inside Out .

in high dynamic range (HDR), providing the filmmakers expanded contrast and luminance in telling the story, which revisits the world inside Headquarters we first saw back in 2015’s original . This version will play in a limited number of cinemas worldwide that are equipped with certified HDR-capable direct view displays – cinema auditoriums with LED displays rather than traditional theatrical projection systems.

The iconic animation studio is always looking for new ways to enhance their storytelling, and explores potential types of cinema systems, including HDR and 4K.

Inside Out 2 is also planned for a 4K release in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and other 4K capable cinemas.

is also planned for a 4K release in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and other 4K capable cinemas. Previously, Pixar also rendered HDR versions of Lightyear and Elemental to screens that met the criteria, though that number was fewer in recent years.

and to screens that met the criteria, though that number was fewer in recent years. There are roughly 100 direct view displays around the world, and Pixar’s version reportedly renders the film with the “precision and nuance” that takes advantage of HDR’s increased contrast and peak luminance of 300 nits.

This year’s earlier release of the pandemic-era straight-to-streaming titles Soul, Luca, and Turning Red, also included an HDR version where available.

Pixar senior scientist Dominic Glynn: “We’re very excited in general about the future of cinema, as it relates to opportunities for storytelling… [4K and HDR] does lead to new opportunities to tell stories and bring immersion to audiences.”