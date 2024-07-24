“Inside Out 2” Becomes the Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time

Already the most successful worldwide theatrical release of 2024, Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, with $1.462 billion to date at the global box office.
What’s Happening:
- In addition to surpassing Disney’s Frozen 2 (2019) on the animated chart, the film has also moved into the #13 spot in the all-time industry global box office rankings.
- Celebrating the milestone, Disney Animation’s X account shared the adorable image above of Anna, Elsa and Olaf passing the torch to Joy and Anxiety.
- Meanwhile, Pixar’s X account shared the image below, featuring a note from the film’s director Kelsey Mann and producer Mark Nielsen.
- Now in its 6th week of release, the film also crossed $600 million at the domestic box office yesterday and has remained in the top 3 titles throughout its run.
- Inside Out 2 has brought in $861 million internationally and is set to open in its final market, Japan, next week.
- Other box office records and milestones include:
- Fastest animated film to $1 billion globally (19 days)
- Highest-grossing movie of 2024 to date, and the only one to cross $1 billion
- Biggest global animation opening of all time ($292 million) and second-biggest domestic animation opening ($154 million)
- The highest-grossing film in industry history in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Uruguay
- With the blockbuster success of Inside Out 2, Disney holds 4 of the top 5 and 9 of the top 12 highest-grossing animated films in history.
- Inside Out 2 is now playing at a theater near you!