“Inside Out 2” Becomes the Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time

Already the most successful worldwide theatrical release of 2024, Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, with $1.462 billion to date at the global box office.

What’s Happening:

In addition to surpassing Disney’s Frozen 2 (2019) on the animated chart, the film has also moved into the #13 spot in the all-time industry global box office rankings.

(2019) on the animated chart, the film has also moved into the #13 spot in the all-time industry global box office rankings. Celebrating the milestone, Disney Animation’s X account shared the adorable image above of Anna, Elsa and Olaf passing the torch to Joy and Anxiety.

Everyone from Arendelle and Walt Disney Animation Studios is sending warm hugs to all of @Pixar on their incredible achievement as Inside Out 2 becomes animation’s biggest movie ever. https://t.co/LuOIDRz6Gm pic.twitter.com/XpFjr7hPjk — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) July 24, 2024