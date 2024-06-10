Uber and Pixar Bringing “Inside Out 2” Fun To Uber Teen Accounts

Uber is teaming up with Pixar Animation Studios to deliver some Inside Out 2 fun, in water bottle and theatrical form, while also showcasing their Uber Teen accounts.
What’s Happening:
- Uber teen accounts is teaming up with Disney and Pixar Animation Studio’s Inside Out 2 to deliver a one-of-a-kind drop that’s sure to have you feeling all the feels.
- With the introduction of new emotions to now teenage Riley in Inside Out 2, including Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment and Ennui, Uber is celebrating the all-new movie by unveiling the ultimate hydrating and comforting companion to spark joy with every sip: a limited-edition Emotional Support Water Bottle Kit.
- Available exclusively on Uber Eats, the emotion-evoking kit includes an exclusive emotional support edition of the virally beloved Owala 40oz Tumbler, along with a custom mood-based sticker pack and 18 unique character charms to accessorize to your feels.
- Plus, everyone who purchases a kit will receive a bonus free gift of two movie tickets (up to $16) to see Inside Out 2, which opens exclusively in theaters beginning June 14. Terms apply.
- Don't bottle up your emotions, show them off. The Inside Out 2 Emotional Support Water Bottle will cost $37.99 and will be available to purchase for nationwide shipping beginning on Thursday, June 13 right in the app. While supplies last.
- And, to celebrate Riley entering her teenage years in the upcoming sequel, Uber is offering a free trip (up to $20) for new Uber teen account riders with promo code INSIDEOUT2 nationwide the week of the theater release from June 14-21 to see Inside Out 2. Parents can also receive two free movie tickets by adding their teen to their Uber account until June 17.
Worth Noting:
- To apply the ride promotion, the teenager must open their Wallet from the Account tab and scroll to Promotions, tap Add Promo, then enter INSIDEOUT2 and tap Apply. Additional Terms apply.
- To unlock the two free tickets, parents must add a new teen account and the teen must accept the invite. Additional terms apply.
