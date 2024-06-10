Uber and Pixar Bringing “Inside Out 2” Fun To Uber Teen Accounts

Uber is teaming up with Pixar Animation Studios to deliver some Inside Out 2 fun, in water bottle and theatrical form, while also showcasing their Uber Teen accounts.

What’s Happening:

Uber teen accounts is teaming up with Disney and Pixar Animation Studio’s Inside Out 2 to deliver a one-of-a-kind drop that’s sure to have you feeling all the feels.

to deliver a one-of-a-kind drop that’s sure to have you feeling all the feels. With the introduction of new emotions to now teenage Riley in Inside Out 2, including Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment and Ennui, Uber is celebrating the all-new movie by unveiling the ultimate hydrating and comforting companion to spark joy with every sip: a limited-edition Emotional Support Water Bottle Kit.

including Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment and Ennui, Uber is celebrating the all-new movie by unveiling the ultimate hydrating and comforting companion to spark joy with every sip: a limited-edition Emotional Support Water Bottle Kit. Available exclusively on Uber Eats, the emotion-evoking kit includes an exclusive emotional support edition of the virally beloved Owala 40oz Tumbler, along with a custom mood-based sticker pack and 18 unique character charms to accessorize to your feels.

Plus, everyone who purchases a kit will receive a bonus free gift of two movie tickets (up to $16) to see Inside Out 2 , which opens exclusively in theaters beginning June 14. Terms apply.

, which opens exclusively in theaters beginning June 14. Terms apply. Don't bottle up your emotions, show them off. The Inside Out 2 Emotional Support Water Bottle will cost $37.99 and will be available to purchase for nationwide shipping beginning on Thursday, June 13 right in the app. While supplies last.

Emotional Support Water Bottle will cost $37.99 and will be available to purchase for nationwide shipping beginning on Thursday, June 13 right in the app. While supplies last. And, to celebrate Riley entering her teenage years in the upcoming sequel, Uber is offering a free trip (up to $20) for new Uber teen account riders with promo code INSIDEOUT2 nationwide the week of the theater release from June 14-21 to see Inside Out 2. Parents can also receive two free movie tickets by adding their teen to their Uber account until June 17.

Worth Noting:

To apply the ride promotion, the teenager must open their Wallet from the Account tab and scroll to Promotions, tap Add Promo, then enter INSIDEOUT2 and tap Apply. Additional Terms apply.

To unlock the two free tickets, parents must add a new teen account and the teen must accept the invite. Additional terms apply.