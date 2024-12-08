“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Ryan Seacrest, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and More to Appear Week of December 9th

Also joining "Kimmel" this week are Jason Bateman, Josh Brolin, Nikki Glaser and others
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 9th-13th:

  • Monday, December 9
    • Jason Bateman (Carry-On)
    • Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter)
    • Musical Guest 50 Cent
  • Tuesday, December 10
    • Ryan Seacrest (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest; Wheel of Fortune)
    • Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
    • Musical Guest Keith Urban
  • Wednesday, December 11
    • Nikki Glaser (The Golden Globes)
    • Nicholas Hoult (Nosferatu)
    • Musical Guest Broadway Musical: The Outsiders
  • Thursday, December 12
    • Josh Brolin (From Under the Truck: A Memoir)
    • Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing)
    • Musical Guest RAYE
  • Friday, December 13
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.