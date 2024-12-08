Also joining "Kimmel" this week are Jason Bateman, Josh Brolin, Nikki Glaser and others

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 9th-13th:

Monday, December 9 Jason Bateman ( Carry-On ) Aaron Taylor-Johnson ( Kraven the Hunter ) Musical Guest 50 Cent

Tuesday, December 10 Ryan Seacrest ( Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest ; Wheel of Fortune ) Monica Barbaro ( A Complete Unknown ) Musical Guest Keith Urban

Wednesday, December 11 Nikki Glaser ( The Golden Globes ) Nicholas Hoult ( Nosferatu ) Musical Guest Broadway Musical: The Outsiders

Thursday, December 12 Josh Brolin ( From Under the Truck: A Memoir ) Clarence Maclin ( Sing Sing ) Musical Guest RAYE

Friday, December 13 TBA



