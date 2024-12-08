This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 9th-13th:
- Monday, December 9
- Jason Bateman (Carry-On)
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter)
- Musical Guest 50 Cent
- Tuesday, December 10
- Ryan Seacrest (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest; Wheel of Fortune)
- Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
- Musical Guest Keith Urban
- Wednesday, December 11
- Nikki Glaser (The Golden Globes)
- Nicholas Hoult (Nosferatu)
- Musical Guest Broadway Musical: The Outsiders
- Thursday, December 12
- Josh Brolin (From Under the Truck: A Memoir)
- Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing)
- Musical Guest RAYE
- Friday, December 13
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.