Fan-Favorite Antagonists Return In “Moana 2” In New Video Shared By Walt Disney Animation Studios

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a quick look at some familiar foes that were faced by Moana and Maui, set to make their return in Moana 2 later this year.

What’s Happening:

A new look at the highly-anticipated Moana 2 has been shared by Walt Disney Animation Studios and it promises the return of some familiar coconut-looking villains from the original 2016 film, Moana.

In the clip, our crew led by Moana herself suggest they might be hearing people – but alas, it is not. It's the return of a familiar group of foes for our heroine, the Kakamora.

The Kakamora, described by Maui in the original film as “murdering little pirates,” were a major threat early on in Moana’s adventure. They are a savage tribe of coconut-like pirates that live on floating barges covered in much of the flotsam and jetsam (not the eels) that float around the ocean. Don’t be fooled by their cute appearance though, they can be quite menacing and will relentlessly pursue what they deem valuable.

The return of the Kakamora should not surprise anyone that has seen the first teaser that arrived for Moana 2 back in May, as they were seen briefly there along with a few other details worth noting

Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The sequel will be directed by Dave Derrick, with music from the duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, returning from the original animated feature.

Auli’i Cravalho will be reprising her role as Moana, with Dwayne Johnson set to return as Maui, but Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote music for the original film, including “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome,” will not be returning for this film.

Moana 2 is due in theaters on November 27th, 2024.