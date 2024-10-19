New “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short Arrives With A Terrifying Game of Flying Disc on Disney Channel

Table Town and their terrifying trees strike again...or for the first time.

A new Chibi Tiny Tales takes us back to Table Town for another adventure with Kiff and Barry and this time, with a bit of a spookier edge to their flying disc game.

What’s Happening:

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short has debuted on Disney Channel Kiff , this time following our favorite squirrel and her best bunny pal, Barry.

short has debuted on , this time following our favorite squirrel and her best bunny pal, Barry. In the short, we see the two playing a game of flying discs (don’t say Frisbee), when the two inadvertently lose their toy in the darkest corner of a terrifying forest.

From there, it’s up to Kiff to be brave and retrieve the disc but hold on, it’s being held captive by a gruesome and truly frightening tree.

A raging battle ensues, and definitely expect some visual fun, before Kiff inevitably gets the flying disc back and head back to join her friend Barry, before realizing that maybe the tree might be sad it has nobody to play with anymore.

Until they invite the spooky tree to join them of course!

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded featuring a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format. Fans can catch the new Kiff- based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.

based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous shorts at our page You can catch Kiff on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app, and Disney+

