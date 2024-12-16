Kiff Can’t Keep Her Cocoa in Latest “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short on Disney Channel

And her solution is just so Kiff!

It’s chilly in Table Town, and Kiff is ready to have a nice cup of hot cocoa. Too bad all her friends arrive to keep her from that in the latest Chibi Tiny Tales short.

Kiff and the rest of her friends from her series, Kiff , are the subject of the latest Chibi Tiny Tales short on Disney Channel

In the short, Kiff has made some cocoa when Barry shows up and is given a mug of the delicious hot beverage.

Shortly after, the rest of Kiff’s friends arrive one-by-one to partake in the tasty treat before she gets frustrated to the point that she just decides to create a hot tub’s worth of cocoa, with hilarious results!

Kiff devotees will also likely recognize some of the music in the short, which we know from Table Town’s greatest holiday, Halfway There Day!

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

Fans can catch the new Kiff-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.

based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous shorts at our page You can catch Kiff on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW website, and Disney+