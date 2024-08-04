Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of August 5th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of August 5th-9th:

Monday, August 5 Mike Colter ( Evil ) “Live’s Summer School:” Wendy Bazilian (Hydration 101) Performance by Rachel Platten

Tuesday, August 6 Wayne Brady ( The Family Remix ) “Live’s Summer School:” Lance Ulanoff (Everything you need to know about Wi-Fi)

Wednesday, August 7 Blake Lively ( It Ends with Us ) “Live’s Summer School:” Brian Kelly aka The Points Guy (Travel 101)

Thursday, August 8 John Stamos ( UnPrisoned ) “Live’s Summer School:” Marc Santa Maria (Exercise basics)

Friday, August 9 Michael Urie ( Once Upon A Mattress ) “Live’s Summer School:” Andrew Rea (Lesson in knife sharpening) “Foodfluencer Friday: Trending Summer Food Faves” with Kwame Onwuachi



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.