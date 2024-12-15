Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of December 16th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of December 16th-20th:

Monday, December 16 Keira Knightley ( Black Doves ) Billy Eichner ( Mufasa: The Lion King ) Performance by O.A.R. Holly Jolly Games!

Tuesday, December 17 Michael Fassbender ( The Agency ) Nikki Glaser Holly Jolly Games!

Wednesday, December 18 James Marsden ( Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ) Ilana Glazer ( Human Magic ) Holly Jolly Games!

Thursday, December 19 Whitney Cummings ( Fast Friends ) Anika Noni Rose ( Mufasa: The Lion King ) Holly Jolly Games!

Friday, December 20 Live ’s Annual Holiday Sweater Party! Heidi Gardner ( Second Chance Stage ) Conclusion of Holly Jolly Games!



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.