Sofia Carson, Ray Ramano, and Patrick Dempsey also join the show this week.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of December 9th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of December 9th-12th:

Monday, December 9 Julianne Moore ( The Room Next Door ) Sofia Carson ( Carry-On ) Performance from Sara Evans

Tuesday, December 10 Sarah Michelle Gellar ( Dexter: Original Sin ) Justin Baldoni ( It Ends with Us ) Performance from Stella Cole

Wednesday, December 11 Ray Romano ( No Good Deed ) Sharon Horgan ( Bad Sisters ) Performance from Garfunkel & Garfunkel

Thursday, December 12 Patrick Dempsey ( Dexter: Original Sin ) Monica Mangin (Viewer bargains) Linda Cardellini ( No Good Deed )

Friday, December 13 Jimmy Fallon (New album, “Holiday Seasoning”)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.