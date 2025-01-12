The "How to Thrive in '25" series continues with a week of helpful financial tips ranging from debt to investing 101

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of January 13th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of January 13th-17th:

Monday, January 13 Brooke Shields ( Brooke Shields: Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman ) Andrew Rannells How to Thrive in ‘25 – Finance Week: Rachel Rogers (Tips on raising resourceful children)

Tuesday, January 14 Marcia Gay Harden How to Thrive in ‘25: Farnoosh Torabi (Money myths)

Wednesday, January 15 Jennifer Lopez ( Unstoppable ) Gwendoline Christie ( Severance ) How to Thrive in ‘25: Tiffany Aliche (How to tackle holiday debt)

Thursday, January 16 Gabriel Basso ( The Night Agent ) Fernanda Torres ( I’m Still Here ) How to Thrive in ’25: Jean Chatzky (Alternative Investments 101)

Friday, January 17 Julia Garner ( Wolf Man ) Chase Stokes ( Marked Men ) How to Thrive in ‘25: Bola Sokunbi (Tips on how to detox your spending)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.