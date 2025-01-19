Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of January 20th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of January 20th-24th:

Monday, January 20 Carrie Coon Daniel Dae Kim Tamron Hall and Lish Steiling

Tuesday, January 21 – Guest Co-Host: Anderson Cooper Naomi Watts ( Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause ) Ken Jennings ( Celebrity Jeopardy! ) How to Thrive in ‘25: Dr. John Whyte (Longevity testing checklist)

Wednesday, January 22 – Guest Co-Host: Andy Cohen Morris Chestnut ( Watson ) How To Thrive in ‘25: Dr. Jessica Shepherd (Ssimple changes for longer lives)

Thursday, January 23 – Guest Co-Host: Carson Kressley Darren Criss ( Maybe Happy Ending ) How To Thrive in ‘25: Dr. Michael Breus (Breath work for a longer life and sleep)

Friday, January 24 Lucy Liu ( Presence ) Omari Hardwick ( Star Trek: Section 31 ) How to Thrive in ‘25: Dr. Roshini Raj



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.