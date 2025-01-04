Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of January 6th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of January 6th-10th:

Monday, January 6 Michelle Buteau ( A Buteau-ful Mind ) Scott Wolf ( Doc ) How to Thrive in ‘25: Rachel Hollis

Tuesday, January 7 David Schwimmer ( Goosebumps: The Vanishing ) Kat Dennings ( Shifting Gears ) How to Thrive in ‘25: Dr. Tommy Wood

Wednesday, January 8 Adrien Brody ( The Brutalist ) Pamela Anderson ( The Last Showgirl ) Ali Larter ( Landman )

Thursday, January 9 Tim Allen ( Shifting Gears ) James Longman ( The Inherited Mind ) How to Thrive in ‘25: Dr. Yalda Safai

Friday, January 10 Felicity Jones ( The Brutalist ) Alan Cumming ( The Traitors ) Performance by A Great Big World



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.