Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 1st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 1st-5th:

Monday, July 1 Mark Feuerstein ( Hotel Cocaine ) Festive 4th Week: Shannon Doherty (ways to entertain kids on a rainy day)

Tuesday, July 2 Susie Essman ( Curb Your Enthusiasm ) Mike Rowe ( Something to Stand For ) Festive 4th Week: Amy Goodman (Fourth of July Fireworks Picnic)

Wednesday, July 3 Debra Jo Rupp ( That ‘90s Show ) Festive 4th Week: Steve Patterson (Revolutionary history of New York City).

Thursday, July 4 Live ’s 4th of July Family Party: holiday-themed challenges and competition! Caroline Rhea Performance by Five For Fighting

Friday, July 5 Marilu Henner Foodfluencer Friday Trending Summer Food Faves: Shereen Pavlides (Grilling recipe)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.