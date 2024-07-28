Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 29th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 29th-August 2nd:

Monday, July 29 Hong Chau ( The Instigators ) Performance by Fitz And The Tantrums

Tuesday, July 30 Zooey Deschanel ( Harold and the Purple Crayon ) Bernadette Peters Dr. Karyn Gordon (Finding Love the Second Time Around)

Wednesday, July 31 Dylan Sprouse ( The Duel ) Courtney Mason ( The Spruce ; Homemade Pest Remedies)

Thursday, August 1 Minnie Driver ( The Serpent Queen ) Monica Mangin (Best Bargains)

Friday, August 2 David Boreanaz ( SEAL Team ) Amy Goodman (Kids of Live in Back to School Fashion) “Foodfluencer Friday: Trending Summer Food Faves” with Carleigh Bodru.



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.