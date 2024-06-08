Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of June 10th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of June 10th-14th:

Monday, June 10 George Stephanopoulos ( The Situation Room ) Andrew Mccarthy ( BRATS )

Tuesday, June 11 Theo James ( The Gentlemen ) Idina Menzel Performance by The War & Treaty

Wednesday, June 12 Amy Ryan ( Sugar ) Amy Nofziger (Tips on avoiding summer scams; AARP Director of Fraud Victim Support) Performance by the cast of Stereophonic .

Thursday, June 13 Julia Louis-Dreyfus ( Tuesday ) Monica Mangin (Summer bargains) James Brolin ( Sweet Tooth )

Friday, June 14 Jessica Alba ( Trigger Warning ) Dr. Wendy Bazilian (Food expirations) “Foodfluencer Friday Trending Summer Food Faves:” Jake Cohen (Recipe for Turkish burger)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.