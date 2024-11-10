Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell, Don Johnson and more also join the show on the road in Palm Springs

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of November 11th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. This week sees the hosts taking the show on the road to Palm Springs!

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 11th-15th:

Monday, November 11 Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary ) Mark attempts to conquer pickleball Kyle Richards ( The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills )

Tuesday, November 12 Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell Char Margolis (Tips on exercising one’s intuition) Performance from Neon Trees

Wednesday, November 13 Mark Harmon Justine Lupe ( Nobody Wants This )

Thursday, November 14 Don Johnson ( Doctor Odyssey ) Caroline Rhea Performance from Bishop Briggs

Friday, November 15 Adam Lambert Aldis Hodge ( Cross ) Performance from Nate Smith



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.