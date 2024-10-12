Plus Stanley Tucci, Caitríona Balfe, and Mark Cuban join the show; and musicians Mau Y Ricky perform in studio.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 14th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 14th-18th:

Monday, October 14 Henry Winkler Christa Miller ( Shrinking ) Performance by Mau Y Ricky

Tuesday, October 15 Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy Mark Cuban ( Shark Tank )

Wednesday, October 16 Stanley Tucci ( What I Ate in One Year ) Anna Camp ( Hysteria! ) Monica Mangin (Tips for do-it-yourself outdoor Halloween decor

Thursday, October 17 Amy Brenneman ( The Old Man ) Yvonne Strahovski ( Tea Cup ) Monica Mangin (Viewer bargains)

Friday, October 18 Caitríona Balfe ( Outlander ) Emily Osment ( Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage ) My Nguyen (Cooking demo)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.