"Live" also welcomes Damon Wayans Jr., Seth Meyers, and author James Patterson to the show

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 21st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 21st-25th:

Monday, October 21 Justin Hartley ( Tracker ) Damon Wayans Jr. ( Poppa’s House )

Tuesday, October 22 Seth Meyers ( Dad Man Walking ) Performance from Alessia Cara

Wednesday, October 23 Tom Holland David Henrie ( Wizards Beyond Waverly Place )

Thursday, October 24 Juno Temple ( Venom: The Last Dance ) James Patterson ( American Heroes ) Duff Goldman (Easy Halloween treats)

Friday, October 25 Emmy Rossum ( Walden ) Dr. Jessica Shepherd (Breast Cancer Awareness Month)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.