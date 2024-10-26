"Live" will feature performances from Jason Derulo, Andrea Bocelli, and Lauren Daigle; and plenty of Halloween fun

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 28th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 28th-November 1st:

Monday, October 28 Jason Derulo “Countdown to Halloween:” Amy Goodman Tips on last minute Halloween costumes) Performance from Andrea Bocelli and Lauren Daigle.

Tuesday, October 29 Robin Wright ( Here ) Da’vine Joy Randolph ( Only Murders in the Building ) “Countdown to Halloween:” Dayna Isom Johnson (Do-it-yourself Halloween party décor).

Wednesday, October 30 Keri Russell “Countdown to Halloween:” The Crafty Lumberjacks (No-carve pumpkins)

Thursday, October 31 “Only Halloween in the Building” show Halloween audience costume contest!

Friday, November 1 Julianna Marguiles ( Left on Tenth ) Jackie Tohn ( Nobody Wants This ) Monica Mangin (More bargains)



