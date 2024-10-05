Celebrities Morris Chestnut, Lamorne Morris, Ali Wong and the cast of "Abbott Elementary" also stop by the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 7th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 7th-11th:

Monday, October 7 Ryan Seacrest and Meredith Seacrest-Leach ( The Make Believers ) Morris Chestnut ( Reasonable Doubt ) Week of Fun Viral Challenges

Tuesday, October 8 Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary ) Josh Andrés Rivera ( American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez ) Fun Viral Challenge!

Wednesday, October 9 Riley Keough ( From Here to the Great Unknown ) Rita Wilson Hilarious Viral Challenge

Thursday, October 10 Ali Wong ( Single Lady ) Lamorne Morris ( Saturday Night ) New Viral Challenge

Friday, October 11 Andrew Garfield ( We Live In Time ) Tyler James Williams ( Abbott Elementary ) Epic conclusion to Viral Challenges week with a partner cartwheel attempt!



