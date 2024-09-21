Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 23rd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 23rd-27th:

Monday, September 23 Jay Pharoah ( Jared ) Fall Into the Season Week: Jacqui Gifford ( Travel and Leisure ; Fall-foliage road trips)

Tuesday, September 24 Joseph Gordon-Levitt ( Killer Heat ) Fall into the Season Week: Dr. Wendy Bazilian (Healthy eating habits) Performance by Arthur Hanlon

Wednesday, September 25 Shailene Woodley ( Killer Heat ; Three Women ) Fall into The Season Week: Dr. Gail Saltz (How to beat the fall blues)

Thursday, September 26 Niecy Nash-Betts ( Grotesquerie ) Dr. Jeanine Downie (Winter skin prep)

Friday, September 27 Joshua Jackson ( Doctor Odyssey ) Fantastic fall bargains with Monica Mangin Fall into the Season Week: Shannon Doherty (Guide to fall apples)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.