LP Radio – December 2024

We’ve made it. A full trip around the sun. As we venture into December, we must also dive head first into the world of holiday tunes. Whether it be Christmas, the winter season itself, or the melancholy that comes with the ball dropping in Times Square, the month of December always brings a bushel of holiday tunes into everyone’s lives. For the final LP Radio, it’s only fitting to celebrate the season.

With LP Radio, you'll be receiving a dozen songs curated into a playlist. Every month, these dozen tracks are made up of half from The Walt Disney Company and half from the wide world of music. This month, it’s a winter wonderland of music.

Included this month is my personal favorite Christmas song (“Merry Christmas Darling” by The Carpenters), a recent hilarious hit (“RockaFellaCenta” by Matt Rogers feat. Bowen Yang), and a pitch perfect cover (“Hard Candy Christmas” by Ralph). Those non-Disney tracks sit alongside the delightful opening number from Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, a tune from the cast of ABC’s Nashville, and Aly & AJ’s all-timer of a pop-rock winter song. It’s a true cacophony of tone, but I think will be a welcome jumpstart to your holiday playlist.

Thanks for joining for a year of music. I hope you’ve enjoyed listening as much as I’ve enjoyed curating. Until next time.