LP Radio – November 2024

With Wicked at the top of mind this month, I felt the need to recognize all the musical divas we cherish for this edition of LP Radio. While the larger pop cultural landscape has given us many-a-diva through their personality and immense talent, Disney has also allowed some prominent divas the ability to shine.

With LP Radio, you'll be receiving a dozen songs curated into a playlist. Every month, these dozen tracks are made up of half from The Walt Disney Company and half from the wide world of music. This month, it’s Vh1’s DIVAS with a Disney slant.

This month’s playlist includes some of my all-time favorite songs (Gladys Knight’s “Licence to Kill” and Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out”) mixed with some of the best Disney vocals to ever be released (Eartha Kitt’s “Snuff Out The Light” and Donna Murphy’s “Mother Knows Best”). There’s some songs that will make you want to dance, some you’ll want to sing in the shower, and a few where you’ll go “Does she count as a diva?” (The answer to the last question is a resounding YES.)