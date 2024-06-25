Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands Revealed as Map for Upcoming “Marvel Rivals” Video Game, New Teaser Trailer Released

Yesterday Marvel Entertainment revealed that Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands will be another playable map in the upcoming free-to-play video game Marvel Rivals. A new teaser trailer for the map was also released via the company’s YouTube channel.

What’s happening:

The other location that has already been revealed for the game is Yggsgard, which is described as “a fusion of Asgard and Yggdrasil.”

Watch TOKYO 2099: SPIDER-ISLANDS – JOURNEY INTO LIFE AND DESTINY | Marvel Rivals | Map Reveal:

What they’re saying:

“Ok, so now that we've strolled through the downtown streets of Shin-Shibuya, it's time to head up to the neighborhood above — the Spider-Islands. To patch up the temporal rift, the Master Weaver is working around the clock to spin his magic while also suspending an entire network of islands aloft, far above from the urban hustle. As a lover of time, he's preserved many more classic Japanese elements, from zen gardens to his own sacred tenshu, where he protects a personal sliver of the Web of Life and Destiny itself. It seems that weaving the Multiverse back together is difficult for one spider, so let's get Spider-Zero back in action!” “Another world has emerged from the Timestream Entanglement in Marvel Rivals! In a future controlled by mega corporations like Alchemax, even Super Heroes have to move in the shadows.”

A release date has not yet been announced for Marvel Rivals, but the game will be available to play on macOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.