Celebrate The Armenian Tradition of Vardavar With Special Episode of “Mickey Mouse Funhouse”

Today, July 7th, marks the Vardavar festival in the Armenian community, which was also the focus of a special episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse earlier this year!

What’s Happening:

In honor of today’s (July 7th) Vardavar festival in the Armenian community, we’re taking a look at a special episode of Disney Jr.’s Mickey Mouse Funhouse entitled “Vardavar!”

As Minnie Mouse gets a new dress, the gang receives a call from Care-a-Belle who invites them to the Land of Myth and Legend to celebrate Vardavar and meet the Armenian Goddess, Astłik (Little Star).

When Minnie arrives wearing her new dress (which she says she couldn't resist wearing), she is worried it will get wet. Astghik understands that Minnie doesn't want the water to ruin her new dress, while also pointing out that Vardavar was not the day to wear it. Minnie tries to keep cool until she is accidentally splashed by Pete, causing Astghik to come to Minnie's aid and rectify her plight.

Astghik turns Minnie's new dress into a traditional Vardavar dress and taraz headdress, which was a better outfit for Minnie to get splashed and celebrate Vardavar.

The episode, which premiered in March on Disney Jr., has already garnered a lot of attention from the Armenian community, with many Armenian parents amazed that the episode reflected so many aspects of Armenian tradition, including the food, celebrations and proper pronunciations of Armenian sayings.

In an interview with The Armenian Weekly, writer of the episode, Kathleen Sarnelli Kapukchyan said “There is not a lot of Armenian representation for young children, so it was important for me to research correctly and represent Armenians in a positive way.”

Celebrate Vardavar with this special episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse, streaming now on Disney+!