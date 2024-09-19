Disney’s “Moana 2” and “Mufasa: The Lion King” Will Be Available in IMAX

According to Deadline, two highly anticipated Disney films will be making their way to IMAX screens.

What’s Happening:

  • Those looking forward to seeing Disney’s Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King will be able to see these films in IMAX.
  • On November 27th, moviegoers can see Moana 2, while Mufasa: The Lion King will open on December 20th.
  • Back in 2019, The Lion King earned $63 million in IMAX worldwide from its total of $1.66 billion in the global box office.

About Moana 2:

  • In Moana 2, they reunite Moana and Maui three years later for a new voyage.
  • With an unexpected call from her ancestors, she must journey to the far seas of Oceania for an adventure unlike anything she's had before.

Cast:

  • Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana
  • Dwayne Johnson as Maui
  • Temuera Morrison as Tui
  • Nicole Scherzinger as Sina
  • Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea
  • Rose Matafeo as Loto
  • David Fane as Kele
  • Hualālai Chung as Moni
  • Rachel House as Tala
  • Awhimai Fraser as Matangi
  • Gerald Ramsey as Tautai Vasa
  • Alan Tudyk as Heihei

About Mufasa: The Lion King:

  • In Mufasa: The Lion King, they enlist Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, who is the daughter of Simba and Nala.
  • The story is told in flashbacks and introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub while he meets a lion named Taka. While searching for their destiny, their bond will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening foe.

Cast:

  • Aaron Pierre as Mufasa
  • Braelyn Rankins as young Mufasa
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka
  • Theo Somolu as young Taka
  • John Kani as Rafiki
  • Kagiso Lediga as young Rafiki
  • Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
  • Billy Eichner as Timon
  • Donald Glover as Simba
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros
  • Thandiwe Newton as Eshe
  • Tiffany Boone as Sarabi
  • Lennie James as Obasi
  • Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara
  • Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala
  • Preston Nyman as Zazu
  • Keith David as Masego
  • Anika Noni Rose as Afia

