Disney’s “Moana 2” and “Mufasa: The Lion King” Will Be Available in IMAX

According to Deadline, two highly anticipated Disney films will be making their way to IMAX screens.

What’s Happening:

Those looking forward to seeing Disney’s Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King will be able to see these films in IMAX.

and will be able to see these films in IMAX. On November 27th, moviegoers can see Moana 2, while Mufasa: The Lion King will open on December 20th.

while will open on December 20th. Back in 2019, The Lion King earned $63 million in IMAX worldwide from its total of $1.66 billion in the global box office.

About Moana 2:

In Moana 2 , they reunite Moana and Maui three years later for a new voyage.

, they reunite Moana and Maui three years later for a new voyage. With an unexpected call from her ancestors, she must journey to the far seas of Oceania for an adventure unlike anything she's had before.

Cast:

Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana

Dwayne Johnson as Maui

Temuera Morrison as Tui

Nicole Scherzinger as Sina

Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea

Rose Matafeo as Loto

David Fane as Kele

Hualālai Chung as Moni

Rachel House as Tala

Awhimai Fraser as Matangi

Gerald Ramsey as Tautai Vasa

Alan Tudyk as Heihei

About Mufasa: The Lion King:

In Mufasa: The Lion King , they enlist Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, who is the daughter of Simba and Nala.

, they enlist Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, who is the daughter of Simba and Nala. The story is told in flashbacks and introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub while he meets a lion named Taka. While searching for their destiny, their bond will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening foe.

Cast:

Aaron Pierre as Mufasa

Braelyn Rankins as young Mufasa

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka

Theo Somolu as young Taka

John Kani as Rafiki

Kagiso Lediga as young Rafiki

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

Billy Eichner as Timon

Donald Glover as Simba

Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros

Thandiwe Newton as Eshe

Tiffany Boone as Sarabi

Lennie James as Obasi

Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

Preston Nyman as Zazu

Keith David as Masego

Anika Noni Rose as Afia