Disney’s “Moana 2” and “Mufasa: The Lion King” Will Be Available in IMAX

According to Deadline, two highly anticipated Disney films will be making their way to IMAX screens.
What’s Happening:
- Those looking forward to seeing Disney’s Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King will be able to see these films in IMAX.
- On November 27th, moviegoers can see Moana 2, while Mufasa: The Lion King will open on December 20th.
- Back in 2019, The Lion King earned $63 million in IMAX worldwide from its total of $1.66 billion in the global box office.
About Moana 2:
- In Moana 2, they reunite Moana and Maui three years later for a new voyage.
- With an unexpected call from her ancestors, she must journey to the far seas of Oceania for an adventure unlike anything she's had before.
Cast:
- Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana
- Dwayne Johnson as Maui
- Temuera Morrison as Tui
- Nicole Scherzinger as Sina
- Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea
- Rose Matafeo as Loto
- David Fane as Kele
- Hualālai Chung as Moni
- Rachel House as Tala
- Awhimai Fraser as Matangi
- Gerald Ramsey as Tautai Vasa
- Alan Tudyk as Heihei
About Mufasa: The Lion King:
- In Mufasa: The Lion King, they enlist Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, who is the daughter of Simba and Nala.
- The story is told in flashbacks and introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub while he meets a lion named Taka. While searching for their destiny, their bond will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening foe.
Cast:
- Aaron Pierre as Mufasa
- Braelyn Rankins as young Mufasa
- Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka
- Theo Somolu as young Taka
- John Kani as Rafiki
- Kagiso Lediga as young Rafiki
- Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
- Billy Eichner as Timon
- Donald Glover as Simba
- Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros
- Thandiwe Newton as Eshe
- Tiffany Boone as Sarabi
- Lennie James as Obasi
- Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara
- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala
- Preston Nyman as Zazu
- Keith David as Masego
- Anika Noni Rose as Afia
