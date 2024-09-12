“Entertainment Weekly” Shares Exclusive Look At “Moana 2”

Entertainment Weekly has shared a new look at Moana 2.

In preparation for Moana 2’s November release, Entertainment Weekly has published their virtual cover story highlighting the upcoming film.

Moana is now 16 in this new film, following a similar path that voice Auli’i Cravalho has taken in her own life. Once new to the world of voyaging/acting, both Moana and Auli’i have grown into strong and vulnerable figures, Cravalho mentions.

Cravalho was able to take a larger leadership role during the production of this film, speaking up with notes for line readings, song lyrics, and overall questions about Moana as a character.

In Moana 2 , as a leader of the people of Motunui, a call from the ancestors sends her back to the sea with a large crew in the hopes to find other islands and communities to band together with in the hopes to keep themselves strong and lively.

Cravalho states that the new movie is "far more forward-looking," allowing Moana to look not just at her people's history, but a larger look at that of the Pacific Islands.

However, with the jump from episodic storytelling to a feature length film, some of the new characters’ arcs had to be slimmed and their musical moments had to be cut. This includes new characters voiced by Khalessi Lambert-Tsuda, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, and Rose Matafeo. Yet, co-director Dana Ledoux Miller stresses that all the time they worked on the characters for the show allows for them to feel immediately richer in the film.

Dwayne Johnson shared that Maui’s ability to ask for help, a key point in Moana 2 after Maui runs into Matangi, a character with a shady past, is part of the character’s superpowers and masculinity.

With Moana and Maui now on "more equal footing," they'll have to band together against Nalo, the god of storms, who is working to keep humans isolated.

The new musical duo on the film, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, worked on pushing Cravalho to showcase her vocal evolution as an artist and as a character, introducing more adult melodies and notes to showcase Moana’s leadership role.

Moana’s big solo in the new film, “Beyond”, is described as “a little darker” and “more vulnerable” since the stakes have grown exponentially for the character.

The first new song from the film, “We’re Back”, debuted at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with a live performance by Auli’i Cravalho.

You can read the full cover story from Entertainment Weekly here

