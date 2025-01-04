Moon Girl, Mimi, and Super Secret Science Stuff in Latest “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short on Disney Channel

I was wondering where Devil Dino was gonna pop up.

Lunella and her grandma, Mimi, decide to spend the day doing a bunch of super secret science experiments together, par for the course in the latest Chibi Tiny Tales short on Disney Channel.

What’s Happening:

The latest Chibi Tiny Tales short has arrived over at Disney Channel, and for the first time in a while, it takes us back to the world of their acclaimed animated series, Marvel ’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur .

short has arrived over at Disney Channel, and for the first time in a while, it takes us back to the world of their acclaimed animated series, . In the short, we see Lunella and her Grandma, Mimi, as they attempt to make popcorn in their microwave for a fun day in the house…but alas, the microwave is broken.

What better way to get their popcorn than to try some super secret science stuff to get their treat!? Heading into the lab, Lunella and Mimi try various things, one of which creates a giant popcorn creature that begins chasing them.

Fortunately, this creature is made of delicious popcorn and Devil Dinosaur has no issue gobbling the snack monster up.

Do Lunella and Mimi get the popcorn they seek? Find out in the full short, below.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur , based on Marvel’s hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13- year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

based on Marvel’s hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13- year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger. Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown , a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded , a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format. Fans can catch the new Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.