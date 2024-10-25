For Your Consideration: Patti LuPone in “Agatha All Along”

I have already made known my love for Patti LuPone (along with my disdain for those ignoring her talents). She’s a national treasure, holding on to three Tony Awards and the voice of a generation. She is synonymous with talent. So, when LuPone was announced as joining the cast of a Marvel project, I was rather shocked.

While she has made it known that she’s been excited by film and television work in recent years, I never expected to have her join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in television or otherwise. Luckily, some of my worries subsided, understanding that she’d be a part of Agatha All Along, the currently airing spin-off of Marvel Television’s crown jewel WandaVision.

With creator Jac Schaeffer behind the new project, I had trust in the ability for LuPone to be given the arc that she not only deserves, but would knock out of the park. This trust was blind, yet binding. Just as writer Caroline Framke wrote in her Vulture recap of this week’s episode, you don’t cast Patti freakin’ Lupone and then give her nothing but maracas and a few laugh lines. With only three episodes left, my anxiety was increasing with each hit of the play button. Maybe I was wrong. Maybe Patti wanted a bit of fun and a decent paycheck. Honestly? That would’ve been fine! Patti LuPone deserves whatever she wants.

In comes “Death’s Hand In Mine”. The seventh episode of the series not only helps to recontextualize the six that have come before, but also allowed LuPone the space to give a remarkable performance. Lilia’s trial has finally arrived, but initially, none of the makeshift coven can fully comprehend the path forward in this game of tarot and swords.

As we are brought further into the story, we receive Lilia’s backstory. That is, her back, forward, and side stories. Lilia, since she was a teenager, has been experiencing time out-of-order. Her consciousness jumps back-and-forth between points in her life and us, the viewer, was finally able to experience it alongside her in the seventh episode.

I won’t spoil anything else plot wise (you can read Mack’s recap for more), but I will say that LuPone’s performance is transcendent. LuPone is given the space to take up space in a way that’s rarely given to supporting players in Marvel properties. Her deft work on manipulating the multiple timelines to achieve a defiant conclusion is remarkable, especially in a property she has been quoted as not being familiar with. One could argue, even the biggest Marvel fan would have trouble with Lilia’s arc if they were a lesser actor.

Luckily, we were gifted Patti LuPone’s performance. According to critics and fans, many are noting it’s one of the greatest performances in the MCU at large. It’s hard to argue, as one of her final lines gave me goosebumps with its simplistic power.

I am well aware it is October in a year where two separate Emmy Awards ceremonies have already been held. However, we must keep shouting LuPone’s name come Emmy voting next year. Patti Lupone may have three Tony Awards, but she has never won an Emmy. After her stunning performance as Lilia on Agatha All Along, the tarot cards are suggested one shall be in her future.