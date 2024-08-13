Photos: Magical Costumes and Cosplays at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has sadly come to an end. The convention provided incredible announcements, activations, shopping and more. One of the best parts of the biennial event is seeing the incredible costumes and cosplays worn in celebration of everyone’s favorite characters, attractions and beyond.

Laughing Place had an incredible time getting to meet so many fellow Disney Fans over the weekend. We were amazed at the creativity of those who visited our booth at D23 and we wanted to highlight some of the incredible costumes and cosplays of our readers. Let’s check them out!

Even though D23 won’t be back for another two years, we had so much fun getting to meet so many of you during the 3-day weekend. With Halloween just around the corner, we cannot wait to see all of the amazing costumes and cosplays everyone has planned for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash.

